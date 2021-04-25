48 new and 21 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are 463 active cases of the virus in the municipality as of April 24th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 19 new and 5 recovered cases of the virus were also identified in the last 24 hours. 204 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,437 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Saturday from 17,015, for a positive rate of 8.4 per cent. Province-wide, 594 people remain in hospital with 140 requiring the ICU.