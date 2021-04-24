34 new and 33 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. There are now 436 cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 21 new cases and 12 recoveries were also identified over the last 24 hours. 181 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,592 new cases were discovered on Friday from 17,725 completed tests. Province-wide, 584 are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 129 requiring the ICU.