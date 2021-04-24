Rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the risk of a wildfire sparking in the Grande Prairie area. Alberta Wildfire has dropped the wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area to low.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 12 wildfires in the region that have burned nine hectares of land. Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke adds that hazard reduction burning for Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation continues this weekend and into next week.