38 recovered and 22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 435 active cases of the virus in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 29 recovered and seven new cases of the virus were also reported over the last 24 hours. 181 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Isabel Campbell school in Grande Prairie has also been placed back under COVID-19 alert designation. The school is reporting between two and four cases of COVID-19 as of April 23rd. It’s the second time the school has been on the provincial outbreak, as the school was also placed under alert designation on February 1st.

Across Alberta, 1,690 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Thursday from more than 17,500 tests for a positivity rate of 9.66 per cent. Province-wide, 549 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, and 125 requiring the ICU.