One person is facing charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul van and driving dangerously through the City of Grande Prairie.

Police say on the morning of April 16th, they received reports of a van was traveling at a high rate of speed, running red lights, and nearly striking several pedestrians. The Grande Prairie RCMP says they tracked down the van in a field west of Carriage Lane Estates in the County of Grande Prairie after receiving information from a witness.

Police say the empty truck was found in a field west of the city, with the suspect nowhere in sight. He was found a short time later at a nearby pond and arrested.

Calvin Campbell of Grande Prairie is facing numerous charges including dangerous operation of motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5000, break and enter to commit theft, obstruction, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.