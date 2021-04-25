The Grant Berg Gallery has been nominated for an Alberta Business Award of Distinction, in the Indigenous category. Owner and Operator Grant Berg says it’s an honour to be nominated but says it’s not something he envisioned himself receiving.

“I readily admit I am shocked because it’s a big province with so many amazing businesses, so to be a finalist is a bit of a surprise,” he says. I just show up for work every day and do the best I can, you don’t think about awards and recognitions.”

The Indigenous Award of Distinction, according to the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, recognizes a business or organization that demonstrates outstanding business achievement by incorporating Indigenous cultural concepts & community engagement into organizational strategies, practices, and processes.

Berg says inclusivity is something he strives for in the gallery and knows businesses across the region have the same philosophy. He adds it’s a bit of a surprise also being the solo Grande Prairie area business nominated for any of the awards in 2021.

“We carry a number of indigenous artists, myself being one of them, but also a number of our staff currently, and over time have been indigenous as well,” he says.

“Grande Prairie is such a vibrant business community, so innovative, and I think three to five should be the gold standard from this area,” he adds.

The virtual award ceremony will take place on June 25th.