102 recoveries and 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city over the last two days. There are 451 active cases of the virus in Grande Prairie as of April 21st.

The province didn’t release local data on Wednesday because of technical problems.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 38 recovered and 30 new cases of the virus were also discovered over the last 48 hours. 203 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,857 cases were identified on Wednesday from just over 17-thousand tests for a positivity rate of 10.7 per cent. 1,326 of Wednesday’s reported cases were identified as new variant cases.