Two Grande Prairie men are facing charges after a five-week joint investigation between the Grande Prairie RCMP and members of ALERT into drug trafficking in the city.

Police say 27-year-old Blain Quinn and 23-year-old Zackery Vanderlas were charged on counts of traffic controlled substances and possession of controlled substances.

Police say during a search they seized various quantities of meth, fentanyl, and GHB. Police say they also found two cellphones, an electronic scale, small plastic bags, and over $600 in Canadian currency. Both men have been released from custody and are set to be back in court on May 19th.