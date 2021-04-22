The Grande Prairie Legion is planning on starting up the construction of a wood patio outside their building, and they are seeking public assistance on naming the new outdoor area.

As the start of the construction is nearing, Vice President of the Grande Prairie Legion, Frank Skolly says that they’ve started canvassing the public for their ideas on the patio.

Skolly says that they are wanting to follow a similar naming convention as rooms in the Legion already. “They’ve been called something that has been important for the veterans of the World War II era, and we thought we should be putting a name on this deck and we would like it to be something familiar to modern-day vets,”

Skolly suggests, that having a familiar name to modern-day vets would allow for more veterans to feel welcomed. “We’d like to thank the young vets to come in, feel comfortable there and have something that is theirs.”

Skolly says it’s been a process getting the patio accepted.

“It’s been paperwork for the last couple of months, the actual physical work hasn’t started yet, but we are starting to locate materials and do the actual contract with the city,” he says.

He adds the delay has given them plenty of time to come up with different ideas to make their patio stand out.

The patio is described to be surrounded by a garden, Skolly also added that they “intend to put power out there so people can come and sit at the tables, plug their computers in, hook up to our wifi and do what they need to do.”

Skolly adds they hope to have the patio completed by June.