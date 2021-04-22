The Grande Prairie Youth Advisory Council is worried about not having sufficient nominations for the Youth Engagement Awards (GP YEA!) on May 7th. The council is seeking the public to continue nominating people for the awards.

Youth Advisory Council Chair Kieran Nicholson says they’ve decided to take the nomination process in a different direction than in years past. She adds in recent years, nominees were selected by members of the youth council itself.

“That system didn’t work great, which is why we’re going to the community this year,” she adds.

She suggests that they are currently seeing a far lower number of nominees than they anticipated. She adds that they hope that number can turn around, as the awards are very much so community-based.

“The event is meant to recognize and celebrate businesses and community members who have impacted youth in our community positively.”

Nicholson adds that if they don’t receive enough nominations, they will be forced to have a meeting themselves to make nominations on who they believe deserves these awards in the community.

The four categories of awards are:

Youth Employer of Choice

Community Engagement Award

Youth Friendly Business Award

Youth Mentor of Choice

Nominations for the awards can be made here, until April 26, and the awards will be live-streamed on the city’s website here.