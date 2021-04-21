Less than six months into operation, output from the recently built Sexsmith solar power farm is starting to show results, with positive steps taken toward initial projections.

Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter says the latest update provided by Enmax showed a surge in capacity need. She adds with the summer months fast approaching, the solar farm is expected to shine.

“We have almost surpassed the hours that we saw in all of March, and we are only halfway through April… that means we are actually seeing results,” she says. The way things are looking right now, we should be getting pretty close to our estimates when we initially looked at the project.”

Completed in partnership with ENMAX, the solar farm will allow for 706.86 kW of energy to be sourced and delivered to the municipality. The capacity, according to the town, is enough power to supply around 70 per cent of electricity needs for over 30 town-owned properties.

Potter says putting that much demand on green energy was a decision the municipality didn’t take lightly, but she is hoping the results pay off, and potentially lead the way for further expansion.

“It was important for us, not only on the economics of it but also to say we all want to do our part to make sure we are protecting the environment and helping move things forward in a progressive and conscientious way,” she says.

Operational since October 2020, the solar farm cost approximately $1.8 million.