Grande Prairie—Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin says the recently released federal budget fails when it comes to kick-starting the economy.

As part of the document tabled on April 19th, the feds extended major COVID-19 support programs, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, Emergency Rent Subsidy, and the Canada Recovery Benefit.

The Conservative Party of Canada Member of Parliament says that is only a band-aid solution to the problems facing business owners. Adding there must be additional planning and funding to ensure a strong economy.

“No plan to create long-term prosperity, and really the necessary opportunities that will lead to jobs, and job growth,” Warkentin says.

“I was just astounded by the fact that even after two years of having not floored a budget, there was no innovative plan,” he adds.

More than $30 billion was also set aside as part of a new national child care program. The federal government says they hope to cut child care costs in half by the end of 2022, which includes the introduction of $10 a day childcare by 2025.

Warkentin says while childcare is an important issue, he is skeptical that the plan the liberal government has in store will be practical across the country.

“The liberals have made promises since the 90s, the Liberals have been promising a universal child care program… every single time the federal government has tried to intervene, all we have seen is huge amounts of taxpayers money spent, with no benefit to families,” he says.

“So often, bureaucrats in Ottawa will build a plan that will fit for folks who work 9-5… but never really take into account the realities on the ground in communities in places like the Peace Country.”

The federal deficit in 2021 will be approximately $154 billion.