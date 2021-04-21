The City of Grande Prairie is looking to get residents’ thoughts when it comes to the design and riding preferences at the proposed bike skills set to be built at Crystal Lake Park. City Parks and Transportation Manager Robert Carroll says the survey consists of, a presentation, multiple-choice questions, and a ranking on park preferences, which takes roughly 10 minutes.

“We’re gauging the citizens of the city, and the users in the city, to see what they would like in this park,” he says. “We want to have specifics for everybody, so we will take the results from the final survey and integrate it into the final design.”

Carroll believes the new park will complement the existing infrastructure at South Bear Creek Park.

“It’s something that’s needed on that end of the city because our other bicycle park is on the other end of the city. This is going to utilize an unused area of Crystal Lake.”

Carroll says preparations at the site have already begun. He adds with the construction date tentatively set for June 1st, the city hoping to have the park completed in October 2021.

He adds the project is expected to cost around $300,000, however, a large chunk of it, upwards of 80 percent, will be paid for via the federal government’s COVID-19 Resilience stream of funding.

“For $60,000, we’re getting a $300,000 park, which is pretty good I think.”

The survey is open to the public until Tuesday, May 4th on the project page of the City of Grande Prairie’s website.