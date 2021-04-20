50 COVID-19 recoveries and 35 new cases of the virus were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are 485 active cases in the municipality as of April 19th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 17 recoveries and 13 new COVID-19 cases were also reported over the last 24 hours. 211 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,345 new cases were identified on Monday from just over 13,000 tests. Province-wide, 476 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 106 people requiring the ICU.

St. Joseph Catholic High School in Grande Prairie has been placed under outbreak designation by the province after at least five positive cases of the virus were confirmed at the facility. It is one of five schools in the region that have between five and nine cases.