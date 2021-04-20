Grande Prairie Regional College has a new tractor-trailer thanks to a donation from RyTy heavy hauling in Grande Prairie. The new wheels will be used to help train students in their heavy hauling program.

The college says the current waitlist for class one commercial driver training is approximately five months long, with those at the college suggesting the donation may help decrease that waiting period. Industry Training Coordinator and Manager at GPRC, Chad Boone says they have reached what he calls a pinch point in the number of students that can be trained, with a lack of equipment become a major obstacle.

“With trucker shortages increasing, being able to train more students is important for the Alberta economy,” he adds.

A report from Trucking HR Canada suggests there will be a shortage of 3,600 class 1 drivers in Alberta by 2023. Boone adds they are very grateful to be able to add another piece of equipment to its fleet to try and put a dent in that shortage.

“Like any vehicle, our fleet can experience downtimes due to mechanical or weather issues,” he says. This new RyTy addition not only helps us navigate the unexpected, [but] it provides more scheduling flexibility, enabling us to train Class 3 and Class 1 program participants simultaneously.”

Successful completion of the 5-week long GPRC Class-1 driver training program will open up eligibility to the Class 1 road test.