75 new and 54 recovered COVID-19 cases were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are now 500 cases of COVID-19 in the city.

27 new and 19 recovered cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 215 active cases of the virus in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,391 new cases were reported on Sunday from just under 13,000 tests. Province-wide, 460 people remain in hospital and 104 people require the ICU.