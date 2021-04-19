Alberta Health Services says a new ophthalmologist is now practicing in Grande Prairie.

Dr. Jaime Andres Claramunt, who moved from Edmonton to the Swan City last month will be working out of the Dr. Steve Roberts Clinic, as well as the Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital.

Facility Medical Director at the QEII Hospital, Dr. James Pope says he is very glad to be welcoming a new ophthalmologist to our local team of healthcare professionals

“Dr. Claramunt’s skill and expertise will improve local access to ophthalmology services for Grande Prairie and area residents.”

Dr. Claramunt completed his medical and ophthalmology training at the University of Chile in Santiago and trained in retina and vitreo-retinal surgery at the University of Toronto.

Ophthalmologists specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of eye-related conditions.