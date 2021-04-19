The Peace Wapiti Public School Division has moved some of the student population at both the Sexsmith Secondary School and Spirit River Regional Academy to online learning after new cases of COVID-19 were discovered at the facilities.

A high number of isolation close contacts and available substitute teachers has forced Spirit River Regional Academy to revert to online learning for the week for Grades 7-12 students. Officials with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division say the positive COVID-19 case was last in the school on April 12th. A second case was also reported in the school on Tuesday, April 13th.

The case at Sexsmith Secondary School was last in the building on April 15th. In that case, the PWPSD says they have authorized a short-term operational shift to at-home remote learning for Grade 8 students until April 30.

PwPSD officials say new cases were also confirmed in individuals at Robert W. Zahara Public, Clairmont Community School, Hythe Regional School, and Peace Wapiti Academy over the weekend. In-school learning was not disrupted in those schools as a result of the newly reported cases.