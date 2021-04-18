Kindergarten and grade 1 students at Whispering Ridge Community School will be learning out of Grande Prairie Alliance Church starting later this week. They have been displaced since a fire damaged their modular classrooms on April 11th.

In a social media update Friday, the school said in-person learning will start up again for those two grades by the middle of this week at the church, which is just a couple of blocks away in Westlake. The playschool will also be relocated to the church.

“We are so grateful to the church for graciously welcoming us to use their beautiful space.”

As for the rest of the grades, it’s reported that the restoration company is focusing on the main building where their classrooms are located. Until they’re able to return, online learning will continue for grades 2 to 8. The school previously explained that getting the younger students learning in-person was a priority.