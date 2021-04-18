36 recovered and 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 479 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

18 recovered and 17 new cases of the virus were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 206 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,516 new cases were identified on Saturday from just over 15,000 tests. Province-wide, 451 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 103 requiring the ICU.