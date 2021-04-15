People are being reminded to check the propane connections on their barbecue after a leak started a fire in Sexsmith Wednesday night. The Sexsmith Fire Department and County Regional Fire Service was called to a duplex on 99th Street around 6:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, it’s reported a barbecue had caught fire at the back of the home, which was quickly put out. Only one side of the home was damaged.

Regional Fire Service Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nesbitt says an investigation found the blaze was caused by a propane leak from the barbecue’s regulator.

“Residents are asked to check their BBQ propane connections on a regular basis with soapy water to ensure there are no leaks. In addition to this, always ensure there is adequate clearance from the BBQ to the home in the event something does go wrong.”

Nesbitt also notes the damage was limited because 9-1-1 was called immediately and the fire departments were able to respond quickly. No injuries have been reported.