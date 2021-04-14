COVID-19 numbers in the County of Grande Prairie as of April 14th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

17 recovered and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. 192 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

For the second day in a row, 29 new and 28 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 481 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Across Alberta, 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 15,738 completed tests on Tuesday. Province-wide, 420 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 92 requiring the ICU.