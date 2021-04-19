Sander Rose Bone Grindle LLP: Bring Us Your Numbers

Life is a series of numbers; from your age to your address, to your income – and while all those numbers are important, some of them can also be incredibly confusing, whether you’re one person working 2 jobs OR the owner of several businesses. However, just because numbers can come across as confusing, doesn’t mean that they need to be!

At Sander Rose Bone Grindle LLP (SRBG), they strive to provide professional audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services in a timely manner. With all firm partners either born and raised in the Peace or long-time residents, they understand the unique demands of the North! They know how hard you work and will work hard for you to complete your taxes, provide advice, help transition your business, and much more.

Services SRBG Provides

SRBG’s clientele includes government, not-for-profit organizations, oil and gas, farms, retail and service organizations. This broad base provides their team with the experience to offer a wide range of individuals, organizations, and companies top quality services, like:

⦁ Accounting

⦁ Bookkeeping

⦁ Auditing

⦁ Personal Tax

⦁ Corporate Tax

⦁ Consulting Services

⦁ Estate Planning/Business Transition

No matter what accounting services you need, SRBG is here to help! With over 50 years combined experience as well as offices in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Grande Prairie.

Your Northern Full-Service Accountants

Whether your accounting needs are big or small – bring your numbers into SRBG LLP, you’ll be glad you did! For more information and to get started – visit www.srbg.ca or stop by their locations in:

Dawson Creek – 813 103rd Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC.

P – 250-782-3374

Fort St. John – 10208 99th Avenue, Fort St. John, BC.

P – 250-785-5645

Grande Prairie – #203, 9815 97th Street, Grande Prairie AB.

P – 780-532-8303

*Sander Rose Bone Grindle LLP – Chartered Professional Accountants.



Website: www.srbg.ca