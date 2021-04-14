The province is reporting three new community COVID-19 outbreaks in Grande Prairie. The Canadian Brewhouse, Reed Energy Group, and Royal Camp Services were all added to the provincial government’s online COVID-19 outbreak list Tuesday.

The newly reported outbreaks are in addition to those already reported at Walmart, the Gardens at Emerald Park, Rotary House, Stepping Stones South Daycare, and Tourmaline Oil Nabors. Elsewhere in the region, outbreaks remain at Peace River Bible Institute in Sexsmith, Michels Canada in Valleyview, and the Peace River Correctional Facility.

Outbreaks at public facilities, not including long-term care facilities or schools, are reported publicly when there are five or more cases. They are declared over when four weeks have passed with no new cases.