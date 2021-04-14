A second left turning lane will soon be installed at one of the busier intersections in Clairmont. This after County of Grande Prairie councillors approved $217,000 in funding to put in the extra turn lane from 84 Avenue south onto Highway 2.

Planning for the turn lane started back in October 2019 as part of a Public Works Committee meeting, after a noticeable jump in wait times and congestion for drivers in the area.

County officials say the application to install the second lane will head to Alberta Transportation for approval. No timeline on when work on the lane will begin has been made public.