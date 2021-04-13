Drivers across the city are being asked to keep an eye out for crews as the annual street sweeping has kicked off on the major routes in Grande Prairie.

Crews will be cleaning up major arterial roads across Grande Prairie 24-hours a day until Friday night, including all medians and boulevards.

Transportation officials say once the main roadways are cleaned up, they’ll turn their attention to secondary roads, and finally residential streets, with the work expected to wrap up entirely by the end of May.

Drivers are reminded to use a bit of extra caution when passing crews out on the roads, as they tend to drive at very low speeds while collecting various debris.