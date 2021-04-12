RCMP in Grande Prairie is asking people to keep their wits about them after what it’s calling a stranded traveller scam was reported in the city.

Police say they were made aware of an incident on April 8th when a person was approached outside of their home by a family claiming to be stranded in the city. It’s reported they said their bank accounts were frozen and they had no way of getting home to Calgary.

In exchange, the victim was offered several pieces of what appeared to gold jewellery to show good faith that the loan would be repaid.

Police say in situations like this, things traded or sold are usually a lower quality item or counterfeit.

The suspect family described as a man in his 40s or 50s wearing a white polo shirt, a 40 to 50-year-old woman wearing a dark coloured blouse, a 16 or 17-year-old boy, and a 15 or 16-year-old girl. The family was travelling in a white Dodge Durango.