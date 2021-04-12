COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of April 11th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

30 new and 30 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 479 active cases of the virus in the city.

In the County of Grande, 13 new and nine recovered cases of the virus were also discovered on Sunday. 207 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,136 new cases were reported from just over 12,000 tests, for a positive rate of 9.3 per cent. Province-wide, 390 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 90 requiring the ICU.