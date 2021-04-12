56-year-old Scott Mawhinney was last seen April 10th, 2021 in Grande Prairie. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

The Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 56-year-old man. Police say Scott Mawhinney was last seen in Grande Prairie around 9 a.m. on April 10th at the Podollan Inn.

Mounties say there is a concern for his well-being. Mawhinney is described as standing 6’0″, weighing 220 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regards to his whereabouts is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701.