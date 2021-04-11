34 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Grande Prairie
COVID-19 case numbers in Grande Prairie as of April 10th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)
34 recoveries and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 479 cases of COVID-19 in the city.
11 new and nine recovered cases of the virus were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 203 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.
Across Alberta, 1,293 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 14,371 completed tests. Province-wide, 349 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 84 requiring the ICU.