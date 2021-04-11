The portable classrooms at the back of Whispering Ridge Community School have been damaged by fire. The County Regional Fire Service says it was called to the school by alarms around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived, it’s reported fire and smoke could be seen coming from beneath the classrooms. The fire service says they’ve put out the blaze but are still on the scene as of 8 a.m. to put out hot spots and clean up.

Officials say there is damage to the portable classrooms but it does not extend to the main body of the school. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway with the Fire Marshal on scene.