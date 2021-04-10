For the first time, there are more than 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. This after 47 new and 30 recovered cases of the virus were reported in the municipality on Friday. There are now 502 active cases in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 18 new and 12 recovered COVID-19 cases were also discovered over the last 24 hours. There are now 201 cases of the virus in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,293 new cases were reported on Friday from 14,371 completed tests. Province-wide, 349 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 84 requiring the ICU.