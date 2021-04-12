Family and Community Support Services units from across the region will be hosting a two-day drive-in threatre at Evergreen Park’s Grande Sunset Theatre as a thank you to volunteers across the Grande Prairie area.

City of Grande Prairie Home Support Coordinator Anna Stewart says the event is open to any and all residents who volunteered in some capacity over the last year.

“The volunteers have had to be a lot more creative with all the limitations we have had over the last year, and they’ve always found a way to make a difference,” she says.

“All the municipalities are showing that appreciation for volunteers in all of our communities.”

Stewart says to keep in line with COVID-19 restrictions, strict seatbelt capacity must be adhered to, and participants must stay in their vehicle throughout the movie.

She adds while a food truck will be on-site, volunteers are also welcome to bring their own food. However, they must stay in their vehicle, unless it is to purchase snacks or use the washroom.

Stewart says it’s nice to be able to give a little bit back to those who often give so much of themselves. She says it never ceases to surprise her how dedicated Grande Prairie region volunteers get.

“Different organizations throughout all of our municipalities, and there is always a way that someone can find a way to help,” she says.

“I believe in Grande Prairie, I’m happy to live here so I love being able to give back,” she adds.

The event is free of charge, but those looking to register will have to indicate which organization or organizations they volunteered for over the last calendar year. The event will take place at 9:30 p.m. on April 23rd and 24th.

The event is co-hosted by FCSS teams in the City and County of Grande Prairie, as well as Beaverlodge, Wembley, Sexsmith, Hythe and the MD of Greenview.