44 new and 33 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. The latest data shows 485 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 18 new and 13 recovered cases of the virus were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 195 active cases of COVID-19 are now being reported in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,521 new cases were reported on April 8th from just over 15,000 tests. Province-wide, 333 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 83 requiring the ICU.