The unemployment rate in western Alberta rose slightly in the month of March. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 10 per cent, up from 9.8 per cent in February. In March 2020, the jobless rate in the region sat at 7.1 per cent.

The area is one of four across Alberta to report an unemployment rate of over 10 per cent, with Edmonton leading the way at 11.3 per cent, as well as Calgary and Red Deer reporting 10.4 per cent and 10.2 per cent unemployment respectively.

The unemployment rate across Alberta dipped slightly from to February to March from 10.6 to 10.5 per cent.

The national unemployment rate, according to Statistics Canada also jumped in March, up to 8.8 from 8.2 per cent.