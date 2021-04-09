St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sexsmith is the latest area school to be considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak. It was added to Alberta Health’s list Thursday, with between five and nine cases linked to the facility.

At the same time, the province now says École Montrose School has more than 10 cases of the virus connected to the school. Elsewhere, Peace Wapiti Public School Division reports one new case each at Clairmont Community School, noting all close contacts are already isolating, and Peace Wapiti Academy, where close contacts will isolate until Friday, April 16th.

As of April 7th, there are nine area schools with an outbreak status of 10 or more cases, including École Montrose School, Aspen Grove School, École Nouvelle Frontière, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Charles Spencer High School, St. John Paul II Catholic School, Mother Teresa School, Riverstone Public School, and Sexsmith Secondary School.

There are five schools in the region with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, including Alexander Forbes School, Hillside Community School, Grande Prairie Christian School, Clairmont Community School, and St. Mary’s Catholic School. There are also seven alerts listed for having between two and four cases, including Holy Cross Catholic School, Peace Wapiti Academy, St. Joseph Catholic High School, École St. Gérard Catholic School, Hythe Regional School, Beaverlodge Regional High School, and Robert W. Zahara Public School.

An alert or outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.