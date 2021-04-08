The letter to Albertans from 15 UCP MLAs. Two more have since signed on (MLA Drew Barnes, Facebook)

Premier Jason Kenney appears to be taking criticism from a handful of his UCP MLA backbenchers in stride. A total of 17 government members, including Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard and Central-Peace Notley MLA Todd Loewen, have now signed a letter to Albertans openly opposing the province’s return to tighter COVID-19 health restrictions.

Kenney says he understands the concern, adding the government has always tried to protect lives and the health care system in a balanced way.

“I think what those MLAs were doing was giving voice to those concerns about the very real negative consequences of restrictions and I respect their responsibility as elected representatives to articulate concerns like that.”

The premier says he listens to all views but, at the end of the day, it’s the moral responsibility of the government to protect lives and the health care system using the best advice available.