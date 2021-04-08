The annual Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection Try-It Day will be completely online, but organizers say there is a little something for everyone. The event allows Grande Prairie youth aged six to 17 to try their hand at a variety of summer sports.

On Saturday, April 10th, video introductions for sports including disc golf, parkour, and mountain biking will be released online, and are free to view without registration.

Officials with the Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection are urging everyone looking to take part to make sure all workouts are done in safe areas with plenty of room to avoid injuries. Adding despite being introductory videos, safety should be top of mind before trying any of the workouts or challenges.

Try-it-day first went virtual in 2020 after the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. For a complete list of sport organizations participating, you can check out the GP Sport Connect website.