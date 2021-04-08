Bookings for the rapid flow COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Teresa Sargent Hall in Grande Prairie will open to the public on Friday. The large-scale vaccination site is one of six currently ramping up across Alberta, with similar spaces also in place in cities like Edmonton, Lethbridge, and Fort McMurray.

The province is currently in Phase 2B of its vaccine rollout which includes Albertans born from 2005 to 1957 with eligible high-risk underlying health conditions like cancer patients, transplant recipients, individuals with disabilities, dementia, and other conditions that put them at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Bookings for those eligible Albertans can be made with Alberta Health Services online or by calling 811.

Premier Jason Kenney said earlier this week that the government and Alberta Health Services are working with municipalities to secure large facilities that can safely accommodate large volumes of people to be immunized in a short period of time. He added that vaccines may be the ticket out of the pandemic.

“Widespread vaccination in the finish line we all need to head for. We are well on our way and well-positioned to offer every adult Albertan who wants a vaccine, their first dose by the end of June if the federal government provides the supply that we require and that they’ve promised.”

Meanwhile, the province will soon be expanding Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout at participating pharmacies to allow for walk-in bookings, rather than those by appointment only.