Two men from Grande Prairie are facing several charges after allegedly stealing copper wire from a pair of oilfield sites in the area.

Police say they began an investigation into an increase of thefts from sites in the area in March. On April 2nd, two suspects were identified after RCMP members say they saw them steal from two oilfield sites northwest of Grande Prairie.

Authorities say the two men attempted to flee from police after a traffic stop but were taken into custody without further incident. Police report finding freshly cut copper wire on them and an inspection of the sites revealed a significant amount of damage.

53-year-old Lloyd Hagedorn and 29-year-old Robert Yates, both from Grande Prairie, are facing charges of mischief over $5,000, theft under $5,000, and flight from police. Both men are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 21st.