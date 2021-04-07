Grande Prairie residents are being encouraged to get outside next weekend to help clean up the city. The annual city scrub, set for April 18th to 24th, is a clean-up that encourages residents to care for the community by picking up litter that’s collected over the winter months.

However, due to COVID-19, the city is asking those looking to lend a hand to register online, with group numbers capped at 10 participants. Officials say masks must be worn, and individuals from different households must maintain two meters physical distance.

Once registered, groups will be assigned a location and provided with supplies such as garbage bags and disposable gloves.

In 2019, city crews alone picked up more than 20,000 pounds of garbage during the annual spring deep clean.