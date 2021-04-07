Two more schools in the Grande Prairie area are considered to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Alberta Health says Sexsmith Secondary School has more than five cases and École Nouvelle Frontière has more than 10.

Mother Teresa School has gone from having more than five cases of the virus to more than 10. An alert has also been issued for Peace Wapiti Academy, meaning it has between two and four.

At the same time, Swanavon School is no longer under outbreak status. An outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

As of April 5th, there are eight schools in the region with more than 10 cases of COVID-19, including Aspen Grove School, École Nouvelle Frontière, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Charles Spencer High School, St. John Paul II Catholic School, Mother Teresa School, Riverstone Public School, and Sexsmith Secondary School.

There are five schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, including Alexander Forbes School, École Montrose School, Hillside Community School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Clairmont Community School. There are also six schools with alerts, including St. Joseph Catholic High School, Peace Wapiti Academy, Holy Cross Catholic School, Hythe Regional School, Beaverlodge Regional High School, and St. Mary’s Catholic School.