Two schools in the Grande Prairie region have been placed on the province’s COVID-19 alert list, while another has been placed on the outbreak list.

Sexsmith Secondary School is the latest in the region to be considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak. The school was added to the list on Monday after at least five cases of the virus were reported at the school. Clairmont Community School and Beaverlodge Regional High School were also both added to the COVID-19 alert designation list on Monday, which means between two and four cases of the virus have been confirmed in individuals associated with the facilities.

As of April 4th, there are six Grande Prairie area schools with outbreaks of 10 or more cases, including Aspen Grove School, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Charles Spencer High School, Swanavon School, St. John Paul II Catholic School, and Riverstone Public School. There are six schools with outbreaks of between five and nine cases, including Alexander Forbes School, École Montrose School, Hillside Community School, Mother Teresa School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Sexsmith Secondary School.

Alberta Health says St. Joseph Catholic High School, St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sexsmith, Hythe Regional School, and Holy Cross Catholic School also remain under alert designation.