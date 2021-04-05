109 new and 55 recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the Easter long weekend. There are now 358 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

56 new and 22 recovered COVID-19 cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie since Thursday. There are 151 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Province-wide, 3,387 new cases were reported over the long weekend, including 887 on Sunday. Across Alberta, 312 people remain in hospital, with 76 in the ICU. The numbers released on Monday by the province represents data from Thursday, April 1st through Sunday, April 4th.