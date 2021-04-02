Thousands of litres of gasoline have spilled from a tractor-trailer north of Wembley (County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service)

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Highway 724 near Township Road 725 north of Wembley. The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service and Wembley Fire Department are responding to a tractor-trailer rollover that is the scene of a fuel spill.

It’s reported the truck was hauling diesel and gasoline and roughly 5,000 to 6,000 litres of gasoline has spilled into the ditch on the east side of the road. Firefighters have contained the spill and say it has not reached any waterways.

It’s also noted that the truck still has between 15,000 and 16,000 litres of gasoline on board that is slowly leaking. Dangerous Goods Technicians are working to control and stop the leaks.

It’s expected the highway will be blocked for several hours and detours are being set up.