A new large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening in Grande Prairie next week. The province says on April 5th the immunization clinic will open at the Teresa Sargent Hall in the Montrose Cultural Centre.

Any resident who previously booked appointments at the Grande Prairie Health Unit will receive a text notification directing them to attend the Montrose Cultural Centre site for their appointment.

The provincial government says, once operational, the site will host approximately 60 vaccination stations, which would allow approximately 900 people to get a dose of the vaccine within an eight-hour day.

“This new site is a step in the right direction,” says Mayor Jackie Clayton. “I know Grande Prairie and area residents will be pleased to be able to get the vaccine quicker and closer to home.”

Depending on vaccine availability, hours of operation could be expanded to allow up to 1,380 Albertans to be vaccinated by appointment each day.

There are no drop-in appointments at the site. Protocols will be implemented to ensure proper physical distancing, cleaning, and sanitization. The province is currently in Phase 2B of its vaccine rollout which includes cancer patients, transplant recipients, individuals with disabilities, dementia, and other conditions that put them at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.