As some provinces begin to lockdown again to curb a third wave of COVID-19, don’t expect that here in Alberta. Even as cases continue to rise, Premier Jason Kenney is not going down the so-called circuit-breaker road.

“The broader cost to people’s lives, to their livelihoods, to our social and economic health would be massic if we were to pursue true lockdown policies. We’ve never done that in this province.”

He was asked about clamping down with tougher health measures during a stop in Lethbridge on Wednesday. Kenney says that’s not going to happen.

“We won’t be pursuing that kind of a lockdown again because our goal is not to chase after zero, regardless of the damage to people’s lives. Our goal in Alberta at least is a balanced one.”

The premier says more stringent lockdown measures on Alberta businesses and people would impose too great a cost on our social and economic health. When pressed further about the issue, Kenney said he was meeting Thursday with his COVID cabinet committee and ask Albertans to please be very careful and follow the public health guidelines in place.