The City of Grande Prairie has thrown some financial weight behind the business case for a newly proposed medical centre. Maskwa Medical Centre Canada Ltd, which is the company behind the proposal, describes the facility as a multispecialty, patient-centered diagnostics centre based on the Mayo Clinic model.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says city council approved the spending of $50,000 from the city’s Economic Development operating budget and is following the path set by the County of Grande Prairie, which approved a $25,000 chunk of funding on March 29th.

“When they provided background information, council was very excited and we are looking forward to receiving the business case back and optimistic this will provide an enhancement for quality of life with the proposed facility,” Clayton adds.

Clayton says, despite the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital nearing its grand opening this summer and an ongoing push for a new medical facility in Beaverlodge, the Maskwa Medical Centre may provide something that is not available in the Grande Prairie region, and that remains an exciting prospect.

“It will give people an opportunity to go early on in their assessment needs prior to going to a traditional hospital facility,” she adds.

The business case, according to City of Grande Prairie council documents, would represent the potential first step in securing a partnership with both Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services over the facility.