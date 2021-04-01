Cody David Baskott was last seen in the Fort St. John area on December 22nd, 2020. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

Police say 33-year-old Cody David Baskott was last seen in the Fort St John Area on December 22nd. Authorities believe he may be in the Grande Prairie area. Baskott is described as standing around 5’8, weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police say they are concerned for his well being and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the detachment at 780-830-5701.