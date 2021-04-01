One person has been charged after allegedly assaulting two people in the city on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of an assault at a house in the are of 94 Street and 112 Avenue around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers claim they were approached by a woman with injuries to her face and head who told them the person responsible was still inside. It’s reported the suspect left the house holding a knife and threw it at an officer before being taken into custody.

Police later heard about another incident allegedly involving the same man earlier in the day. The suspect is accused of physically assaulting a 12-year-old boy at a business near the home.

The youth suffered minor injuries and did not have to be taken to hospital while the woman was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also transported to hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

30-year-old Dallas Ritchie of Grande Prairie has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, assaulting a peace officer, and break and enter.